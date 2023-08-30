SEVEN PEOPLE DIED died this morning and four were injured in a head on collision between a Honda fit car and a VW car at the 60km peg along the Harare , Mutare highway.

SEVEN PEOPLE DIED died this morning and four were injured in a head on collision between a Honda fit car and a VW car at the 60km peg along the Harare , Mutare highway. The Honda fit vehicle which was travelling towards Harare, encroached into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with the VW vehicle which was travelling towards Marondera. Herald

