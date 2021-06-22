SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE STABBED BY ARMED Zimbabweanrobbers who commandeered a Beitbridge-bound bus and robbed passengers between Mvuma and Mushagashe tollgate early morning today.

The Bounday Express coach reportedly left Mbudzi roundabout in Harare around 8pm and the unidentified armed robbers carrying knives, pistols and machetes were also on the bus when it set out for Beitbridge.

It has since emerged from some of the victims that the suspects had a small vehicle which was following behind the bus and was used as a getaway after the robbery.

Besides sustaining deep cuts all over their bodies, some of the passengers were thoroughly beaten up by the suspects who got away with cash and other valuables after ordering the bus driver to move into the bush and switch-off the lights.

The passengers were also sprayed in the eyes with an unknown liquid before the robbers left in the small vehicle after deflating one of the bus’ tyres.

The driver had to drive the bus to Masvingo with a deflated tyre so that those injured could get assistance.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and said he was still to get full details about the robbery.

He said those injured were hospitalized at Masvingo General Hospital, but could not disclose the number, extend of injuries and identities.Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects, whose number is yet to be ascertained.