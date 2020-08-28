- CHAMISA who previously claimed that Tsvangirai was poisoned by Mugabe, now claims, Patson Dzamara, may have been poisoned by State security agents even though the two victms had been receiving treatment and died of colon cancer.
- Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (65) the longest serving postwar Japanese Prime Minister, has resigned for health reasons, having suffered for many years from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, since he was a teenager.
- The UK ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson says she is seriously concerned about the human rights situation in the country, following the recent arrests of activists and opposition politicians.
- MANHUNT FOR for Imran Safi, 26 who abducted his three sons from their foster home Bilal, Mohammed Ebrar and Mohammed Yaseen Safi are said to have been taken from their foster home
SHEFFIELD CITY ANNOUNCES A second local testing unit to soon be opened in Darnall to help prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 across Sheffield and within the city communities, the first unit having been opened in Sharrow , in July 2020. A third unit will also be opened in Burngreave shortly. Sibusiso Ngwenya-Sheffield City council