SHEFFIELD CITY ANNOUNCES A second local testing unit to soon be opened in Darnall to help prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 across Sheffield and within the city communities, the first unit having been opened in Sharrow , in July 2020. A third unit will also be opened in Burngreave shortly. Sibusiso Ngwenya-Sheffield City council

