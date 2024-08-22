SH*T is not always bad-helicopter lands in sewage pond after engine failure, no injuries!

An engine failure on Tuesday evening forced a helicopter to make emergency landing in a sewer pond, near Livingstone’s Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park.

According to police, two international tourists were on board with the pilot and escaped unhurt.

There are no serious damages to the aircraft except a deformed rotor blade, the statement adds.

The aircraft, a property of Batoka Sky remains partly submerged in the sewer pond, awaiting retrieval.

Eyewitness Desmond Banda has commended the pilot Steenkamp Jurie Johannes Reyneke for saving lives.

Authorities have protected the scene for further investigation.

