- 'IF NOT FOR CHINA'S SUPPORT MLISWA'S statement would be scribbled on a piece of paper, in a candle-lit room, and never find its way onto a functioning internet,'-Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe
- Sibanda, who fatally stabbed two soldiers, went "insane" and started tearing his prison garb, shouting and screaming in court
- MNANGAGWA OFFERS title deeds to tens of thousands of Harare illegal residents ahead of March 26 elections
- Ex-lover threatens to kill top Zanu-PF Makoni district committee chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa for ending the extramarital affair
- ZANU -PF SPOKESPERSON Mutsvangwa says Mugabe's maladministration caused Zimbabwe's economic woes not Mnangagwa
HIGH Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi was yesterday forced to adjourn a murder trial after the alleged murderer went “insane” and started tearing his prison garb, shouting and screaming.
Talktake Sibanda is accused of fatally stabbing two soldiers, Show Tizora and Tawanda Gwarega at a night club in Chitungwiza on April 16, 2019.
His lawyer, Gift Nyandoro was surprised by the turn of events and asked Mutevedzi to postpone the matter. The magistrate then ordered Sibanda to be examined by two government doctors at remand prison.
The soldiers were drinking beer at a nightclub with a friend, Pumulani Kuumani who was allegedly assaulted by one Lesley Chitabura.
Sibanda tried to intervene, but was assaulted by Kuumani.
A misunderstanding ensued and Sibanda allegedly fatally stabbed the two army men. Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe