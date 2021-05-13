SINGER Lindiwe Fassie 59, Brenda’s younger sister died at the age of 59 while the family was at the cemetry burying a nephew yesterday.



She is survived by her two children.

Lindi, who was a talented singer in her own right, released a solo album titled Waiting for Your Love. She also backed her sister Brenda. According her brother, Lindi had health issues for about 10 years but it was not serious.

“Lindi has had health issues since Brenda died. She would be sick and get better until she passed on Wednesday. We left with my older sister Vuyiswa to bury one of our nephews named after Brenda.

“While we were at the cemetery… my other brother Solomon contacted me saying I must come back home immediately. I asked what was wrong and he said he saw ambulances outside the yard and found out Lindi has passed on. We rushed home and indeed she was gone,” Themba said.

He also told Sowetan that Lindi lost interest in singing professionally and recording music after Brenda died. He said she only sang for tourists who visited their house in KwaLanga.

Fassie defined Lindi as a funny person and a feisty woman who refused to take no for an answer.

“I think Lindi was hit hard by Brenda’s demise. Different people tried to speak to her to do cover versions of Brenda’s music but she refused. She spent most of her time looking after the young kids in the family.” – Sowetian Live.