SIX TELEVISION STATIONS , INCLUDING ZIMPAPERS Television Network (ZTN, Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd trading as NRTV, Jester Media trading as 3K TV, Acacia Media Group trading as Kumba TV, Fairtalk Communications trading as Ke Yona TV and Channel Dzimbahwe trading as Channel D , have been awarded free to air licences by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ), which processed the applications in terms of the requirements of the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06} including conducting public inquiries to determine applicant’s suitability to be issued with broadcasting services licences. According to BAZ, “The new licensees shall have 18 months to rollout their plans and go on air, in line with section 11 (7) of the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:6]. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya