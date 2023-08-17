SOLDIER Arnold Nyoni (29) charged with robbing a pedestrian of US 90.

A MEMBER of the Zimbabwe National Army, Arnold Nyoni (29), appeared at the Plumtree Magistrates Court yesterday charged with robbing a pedestrian of US$90.

Plumtree magistrate, Joshua Nembaware, granted Nyoni $50 000 bail and remanded the matter to tomorrow for trial continuation.

The State led by Arnold Mudekunye alleged that on August 4 around 4am, Nyoni pounced on Alphonse Nkomo (35) who was walking along a footpath.

Nkomo tried to resist, but was overpowered and robbed of his wallet containing US$90.

When Nyoni investigated he was told that the robber was a soldier at 1.3 infantry battalion, Plumtree.

The complainant went to the army base where he identified the suspect.

He filed a police report, leading to Nyoni’s arrest.

Source – newsday