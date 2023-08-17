- ZIMBABWE commissions the first 23 of 133 fire tenders from Belarus for it's 92 local authorities.
- 'Prophet Makandiwa predicts a resounding victory for Zanu- PF in Zimbabwe's forthcoming 23 August 2023 general election'
- Ex Health Minister Henry Madzorere, tipped as next Kwekwe mayor by Chamisa
- FORMER (ZUD) leader Margret Dongo endorses (CCC) CHAMISA ahead of next week's general election
- EFF ZIMBABWE leader Innocent Ndibali endorses MNANGAGWA for President
SOLDIER Arnold Nyoni (29) charged with robbing a pedestrian of US 90.
SOLDIER Arnold Nyoni (29) charged with robbing a pedestrian of US 90.
A MEMBER of the Zimbabwe National Army, Arnold Nyoni (29), appeared at the Plumtree Magistrates Court yesterday charged with robbing a pedestrian of US$90.
Plumtree magistrate, Joshua Nembaware, granted Nyoni $50 000 bail and remanded the matter to tomorrow for trial continuation.
The State led by Arnold Mudekunye alleged that on August 4 around 4am, Nyoni pounced on Alphonse Nkomo (35) who was walking along a footpath.
Nkomo tried to resist, but was overpowered and robbed of his wallet containing US$90.
When Nyoni investigated he was told that the robber was a soldier at 1.3 infantry battalion, Plumtree.
The complainant went to the army base where he identified the suspect.
He filed a police report, leading to Nyoni’s arrest.
Source – newsday