‘SON (18) who axed his dad (42) after the father assaulted his mother (40) with a rake, in court with mum after murder is exposed’

A MAN from Inyathi in Bubi District, Matabeleland North province who allegedly ganged up with his mother and fatally struck his father with an axe before the woman attempted to conceal the murder, has been arrested.

Musawenkosi Ncube (18) who had been on the run after allegedly axing his father Mr Sipho Ncube (42) more than a week ago, a crime his mother Beauty Ncube (40) allegedly tried to cover up, was arrested at the weekend.

Mr Ncube died at Mpilo Central Hospital last Wednesday due to injuries sustained during the attack.

Beauty allegedly attempted to conceal the murder by giving a false report to the police that the deceased was injured after he fell on a rake.

Beauty and Musawenkosi of Mahlabathini village jointly appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu facing a murder charge and they were remanded in custody to January 30.

Prosecuting, Mr George Rufumoyo said on January 5, the deceased and his wife had a misunderstanding in which Mr Ncube accused Beauty of engaging in an extra-marital affair with another man.

“The dispute degenerated into a fight resulting in the deceased striking Beauty on the head with a harrow,” said Mr Rufumoyo.

The court heard that when Musawenkosi discovered that his mother was under attack, he picked an axe and allegedly struck his father once on the head. Beauty hit the deceased once on the ribs.

The deceased died three days later at Mpilo Central Hospital where he had been admitted.

It is alleged that Beauty tried to cover up the crime by allegedly lying that her husband was drunk and fell onto a rake.

