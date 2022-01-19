SON 23, FATALLY STABBED HIS DIPLOMAT DAD and stabbed his mother several times.

A-23 year old man on Monday appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing murder charges and one count of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who is a Diplomat to death.Daniel Niyata Fissum is also said to have stabbed his mother several times.He was remanded in custody to January 31 for trial.Dzuda denied him bail saying he has no alternative place to stay.If given bail, Fissum might flee the country and may interfere with witnesses, who include the maid and gardener, the State said.It is alleged that on January 15, 2022 at around 0940 hours, the accused had an altercation with his parents who are diplomats.During the altercation, the accused allegedly stabbed his father, Daniel Fussum with a kitchen knife twice on the chest and once on the stomach, and he died instantly.The accused then allegedly stabbed his mother Jordanos Zerom (a Netherlands national). Zerom sustained 13 stab wounds on the back, three stab wounds on the chest and another stab wound on the stomach, the court heard.Zerom said to be in critical condition and has been hospitalised at the Trauma Centre in Borrowdale, Harare.Ruvimbo Matyatya prosecuted for the State. Zimbabwe Situation