

SOUKOUS MUSIC LEGEND AURLUS MABELE succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) at a Paris hospital on Thursday night. Under his real name Aurélien Miatshonama, Mabélé founded Les Ndimbola Lokole with his friends in Brazzaville and recorded some of the hottest hits that moved the African continent in the 1970s, such as Embargo, Zebola and Waka Waka.

Later, he moved to Paris where he founded another band, Loketo, meaning “hips” in Lingala – the language of most soukous songs, which is widely spoken in western DR Congo and Congo-Brazzaville.

With more than 10 million albums sold over a 30-years of musical career, Aurlus Mabélé took soukous beyond Africa, around the world. BBC News, Kinshasa

Soukous music legend Aurlus. FILE PHOTO | NMG