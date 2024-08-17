South Africa police offer R20 000 reward for information on Zimbabwean criminal

LOVEMORE Musoyi, a Zimbabwean national believed to be about 35 years old, is wanted by Limpopo police in connection with more than 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, armed robberies, house robberies, business robberies, kidnapping, assaults, stock theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Limpopo police are offering a R20,000 reward to anyone who can provide positive information that could lead to the arrest and successful conviction of a notorious suspect on the run after escaping from a police vehicle while being transported to prison and continuing his reign of terror.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered detectives in the Sekhukhune district to mobilise all available resources to arrest Lovemore Musoyi. Musoyi is a Zimbabwean who is believed to be about 35 years old.

According to police spokesperson, Brig Hlulani Mashaba, Musoyi is wanted in connection with more than 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery , house robbery, business robbery, kidnapping, assault, stock theft and, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition that occurred in the Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton and Rakgoadi policing areas in Sekhukhune district.

“One of the recent incidents involving Musoyi occurred on June 20, where together with his accomplices, he carried out a brazen business robbery at a tuck shop in Mafisheng village.

“During the robbery, Musoyi viciously attacked a male victim, whom he accused of betrayal and proceeded to assault him with an axe. The criminals then looted the shop, stealing both money and soft drinks before fleeing the scene,” Mashaba said.

He said in a separate incident on January 1 2023, Musoyi managed to escape from a police vehicle at Moutse Mall in Dennilton while en route to Witbank Correctional Services. He escaped with two other suspects who were subsequently rearrested.

Continuing with his actions, Musoyi is alleged to have engaged in a violent altercation at his ex-girlfriend’s residence in February this year, where he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend’s brother in the mouth before fleeing the scene with a television set.

“We urge the public to work with us and come forward with any information that can help to apprehend this hard-core criminal who continues to terrorise our communities,” Hadebe said.

Source – NewZimbabwe