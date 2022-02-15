SOUTH AFRICAN media personality Minnie Dlamini and husband Quinton Jones have announced their separation after four years of marriage.

The couple have a one year old son, Netha, together.
Minnie and Quinton tied the knot in 2017 in a lavish ceremony that aired on Showmax in a three part wedding special titled Becoming Mrs Jones. In a statement, the couple said the decision to divorce was reached following consultations with their families and counsellor.
Minnie added the caption: “We remain friends, business partners and loving parents to our son.” NewZimbabwe

