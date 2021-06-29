- HUNDREDS WERE LEFT HOMELESS this week as Mnangagwa's militarised Zanu pf regime demolished Houses in Diamond Park, Melfort between Harare and Marondera Zimbabwe.
- South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months by the highest court in the country.
- Zimbabwe recorded 13 more Covid-19 related deaths and 842 more new covid infections in the last 24-hours with hotspots suburbs in Bulawayo recording all the 57 cases in the city. All the cases are local transmissions.
- SOUTH AFRICA PROPOSES legalising women marrying multiple husbands
- THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) says Gukurahundi is the “top conflict” that it is aiming to resolve while distancing itself from sentiments made by one of its commissioners Obert Gutu.
South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months by the highest court in the country.
This came after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt after defying the court’s order to appear at an inquiry into corruption while he was president.
Mr Zuma’s time in power, which ended in 2018, was dogged by graft allegations. Businessmen were accused of conspiring with politicians to influence the decision-making process.
The former president made one appearance at the inquiry into what has become known as “state capture” but then refused to appear subsequently.
The inquiry – headed by Justice Raymond Zondo – asked the Constitutional Court to intervene.
It is not clear if Mr Zuma will now be arrested. In a separate legal matter, Mr Zuma pleaded not guilty last month in his corruption trial involving a $5bn (£3bn) arms deal from the 1990s. – BBC