- SEVEN ZIMBABWEANS , INCLUDING A MAN FROM GWERU who murdered his wife and left their six-month-old son suckling from the corpse, have been placed on the International Police Organisation (Interpol) most wanted list for evading arrest.
- A CHINESE NATIONAL Chogwen Jia (49) axed his fellow countryman Biliang Tan (55) at work in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province on the hand.
- UK NOTTINGHAM, ZIM MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT WORKER 49 jailed for killing woman 36 through nicotine poisoning during ritual causing her "toxic trauma"
- WHICH COUNTRIES ARE ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC RED LIST and what are the quarantine rules?
SPEEDING MOTORIST, Kasimogau Onisimo died after a Toyota Runex he was driving veered off the road, hit a telephone pole before overturning twice at the 34 kilometer peg along Mvurwi Kanyemba highway.
The incident left five passengers seriously injured.
The 28-year-old driver from Katsiru village Guruve died upon admission at Guruve hospital after he broke his neck.
Mashonaland Central police deputy police spokesperson Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the accident.
“I can confirm a fatal accident in Guruve where the driver died and five others were seriously injured and are admitted at Guruve hospital,” Dhliwayo said.
Allegations are that Onisimo who was driving his Toyota Runex registration number AEQ 1173 failed to negotiate a curve and hit a telephone pole before overturning two times.
Police warned motorists to avoid speeding. – Byo24