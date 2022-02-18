STORM DUDLEY : 13 pedigree dogs electrocuted after 11,000 volts of electricity, power line falls onto kennel block and electrocuted the animals’ runs.

The owners of a gundog kennels have been left heartbroken after 13 of their dogs were electrocuted by a power line downed by Storm Dudley.

The power line, carrying 11,000 volts of electricity, was pulled down by a tree in bad weather, falling on the dogs’ kennel block and electrocuting the animals’ runs.

Cuckavelda Gundogs, which is based near Ampleforth, North Yorkshire, shared the news on its Facebook page, confirming that 13 dogs had lost their lives in the tragic accident on Wednesday.

All were between seven months and six years, it said.

A full investigation is now underway by Northern Power Grid. Yahoo