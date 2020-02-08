SUSPENDED, Tsenengamu, , says Mnangagwa and Chamisa to sober as leadership of Zanu-PF and the MDC is temporary.

Godfrey Tsenengamu, the suspended Zanu-PF youth league commissar, has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his political rival MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to sober up when in power.

He told two senior politicians that their positions as leaders of Zanu-PF and the MDC were temporary.

Tsenengamu who was suspended from his influential post Wednesday, warned Mnangagwa and Chamisa that their colleagues from the parties would take over from them soon. – newzimbabwe

