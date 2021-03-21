TANZANIAN Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes President John Magufuli’s place to serve the remainder of Magufuli’s second five-year term, which does not expire until 2025.

TANZANIAN Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes President John Magufuli’s place to serve the remainder of Magufuli’s second five-year term, which does not expire until 2025. She will become Africa’s only current female president – except the Ethiopian presidency, which is a largely ceremonial role – and join a small group of women on the continent who play an administrative role. herald

