- PROMISES- airports across rural area, spaghetti roads, now electrification of railways,..yet dark cities all over..ha ha Wake up Zimbabwe 2023 is close!
- Sauerstown (4houses ) Cowdray Park (429 houses and 88 stands), Luveve Five (15 houses and five stands) Newton West (4houses), Nkulumane (8) houses on wetlands to be destroyed in Bulawayo
- SWARMS OF three indigenous locust species destroy 8 000 hectares of crops in Chiredzi and Mwenezi with small grain being the worst affected, a senior plant protection official said on Friday.
- Actress Anne Nhira who was attacked while descending a mountain from early morning prayer with her brother Juan will be buried at Zororo Memorial Park cemetery.
TANZANIAN Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes President John Magufuli’s place to serve the remainder of Magufuli’s second five-year term, which does not expire until 2025. She will become Africa’s only current female president – except the Ethiopian presidency, which is a largely ceremonial role – and join a small group of women on the continent who play an administrative role. herald