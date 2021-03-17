TANZANIA’S PRESIDENT Magufuli died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Samia Suluhu Hassan.Opposition politicians said last week that he had contracted Covid-19, but this has not been confirmed. BBC

