TEMBA MLISWA loses to Richard Tsvangirai of CCC, the son of the late Morgan Tsvangirai, former PM of Zimbabwe and the founding leader of the opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

TEMBA MLISWA concedes defeat to Richard Tsvangirai of CCC, the son of the late Morgan Tsvangirai, former PM of Zimbabwe and the founding leader of the opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

He was the only independent in the last Parliament, has conceded defeat to Richard Tsvangirai of CCC.

In a message to his supporters, Mliswa expressed his acceptance of defeat and reassured them that he was not concerned about the outcome. He expressed gratitude to his team and stated that he would not have participated if he had anticipated defeat. Mliswa said he had hoped for re-election to continue his ongoing development projects.

“I want to thank my team for the job you did. I had hope to finish the work we started… but I have conceded defeat. That’s God’s plan, its his will.”

Richard Tsvangirai is the son of the late Morgan Tsvangirai, the late former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe and the founding leader of the opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Source – online