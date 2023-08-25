- PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA has won this week's presidential election with roughly 53% of the vote, but the opposition and analysts immediately questioned the result.
- ZANU PF is poised for a landslide Parliamentary election victory after winning 109 out of the 171 legislative seats in constituency results announced yesterday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)'s provincial and constituency command centres across the Zimbabwe yesterday.
- Promise Mkwananzi, ex leader of the Tajamuka/Sesijikile pressure group, replaces Fadzayi Mahere, as opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party spokesperson,
- CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) celebrates a clean sweep of Bulawayo province in Wednesday's election.
- Independent Godfrey Tsenegamu loses elections in Mt Darwin South to Kudakwashe Mupamhanga of ZANU PF
TEMBA MLISWA loses to Richard Tsvangirai of CCC, the son of the late Morgan Tsvangirai, former PM of Zimbabwe and the founding leader of the opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).
In a message to his supporters, Mliswa expressed his acceptance of defeat and reassured them that he was not concerned about the outcome. He expressed gratitude to his team and stated that he would not have participated if he had anticipated defeat. Mliswa said he had hoped for re-election to continue his ongoing development projects.
“I want to thank my team for the job you did. I had hope to finish the work we started… but I have conceded defeat. That’s God’s plan, its his will.”
