- Tenda Haulage and Phils and Pats bus head on collision
- Mnangagwa met Putin in Russia last night.
- African National Congress (ANC)-DA coalition spits on veterans graves
- Wicknell Chivhayo accused of fraud by Zanu PF activist Mike Chimombe and his business partner Moses Mpofu.
- SENGAZO Tshabangu faction gets CCC political parry funds
Tenda Haulage and Phils and Pats bus head on collision
A TENDA Haulage and Phils and Pats bus head on collision on Thursday at the 32km along the Harare Mutare road left 4 people dead.