Teodorin Obiang, Vice President, also son of oil-rich yet impoverished Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang, given suspended sentence and fined 30 million euros

TEODORIN OBIANG, EQUATORIAL GUINEA VICE PRESIDENT, also the son of of oil-rich yet impoverished Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang, given suspended sentence and fined 30 million euros

Teodorin Obiang, the vice president of oil-rich, yet impoverished Equatorial Guinea was slapped with a 30 million euro fine and had a three-year suspended jail term upheld on Monday for fraudulently amassing wealth in France.

Obiang, 50, who is also the son of Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang, had appealed his original “ill-gotten gains” sentence following a trial three years ago. He received the same prison term but the Paris Criminal Court had suspended the 30-million-euro fine.

“Every time someone like Teodorin or anyone within the entourage of President Obiang can be brought to justice anywhere, it’s a good day,” says Tutu Alicante, head of EG Justice, a US-based human rights group that champions justice for Equato-Guineans. yahoo

WELCOME EVERYONE: 295,159 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 295,159 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,728 likes

24,777 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,826

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/…