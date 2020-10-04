- ZIMBABWE'S JUNIOR DOCTORS WILL NOW BE CONSCRIPTED into the army soon after graduating in a move to militarising the health sector and stop them from going on strike or leaving the country for greener pastures, according to a new order released by the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime on September 28. All junior doctors must now be recruited as military doctors for them to be able to work in Zimbabwe government hospitals.
- THE EXPULSION OF MDC ALLIANCE COUNCILLORS BY THE THOKOZANI KHUPHE LED MDC-T has grounded local authorities, which are now failing to get the numbers at committee stages to agree on key decisions, it has emerged
- TRIP TRANS BUS ACCIDENT-FIVE people died in a road accident that occurred at the 34km peg along the Nyanga-Nyamaropa while at Mupedzanhamo, in Harare, a Zupco contracted Trip Trans bus veered off the road and hit several vendors and eight cars yesterday.
- RACIST JAILED FOR THREE YEARS FOR CHOKING TAXI DRIVER with his own seat belt and biting his face
- ZIMBABWE GOVERNMENT WILL criminalise and impose stiff penalties for campaigning against the country through private correspondence with foreign governments and harming national interests,.....ha ha they can dream on, Mugabe tried it and died a bitter old lonely man,...lets have fun because some voices can never be silenced, ....wwwnewzimbabwevision.com has spoken!.
Harare City Council has been battling to replace chairpersons of committees after the axe fell on those who were appointed by Gomba and given the depleted numbers of councillors remaining, it has been difficult to have all committees functional.
MDC Alliance secretary for local government Sessel Zvidzai said the party’s “smart city” strategy as promised to the electorate had been put in flames because of the recalls.
“With what is happening, you are now realising there are others who don’t believe in participating, that is why they are focusing on recalling people,” Zvidzai said.
“They don’t believe in the democratic principles because they don’t follow the rules and as a result it will affect our capacity to give services to the people.
“The teams are no longer complete and if you look at Harare, we have about 24 members out of 46 and that kills capacity to deploy appropriately in critical committees.
“It means the committee work, which is the key work on policy formulation and delivery, it cannot happen because the committees are depleted.
“It is like playing with a team with seven people instead of 11, that is worrying.”
Harare is failing to provide potable water for millions in Greater Harare while refuse has not been collected in several areas.
Roads are also in bad shape while the haggling continues.
Mafume said there was no need to fight along factional lines as service delivery knew no political affiliation. standard