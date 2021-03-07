- THE JUSTICE SERVICE COMMISION (JSC) HAS ANNOUNCED THE DEATH of Regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire ( 56)
- CURRENTLY, ALL TRAVEL. WHETHER IN THE UK, OR OVERSEAS, IS NOT PERMITTED under the covid-19 "stay at home" order. The earliest possible date for international travel for leisure from England is 17 May 2021.
- FAMILY DUMPED TATENDA KASINYORE a.k.a Nyale's corpse in the middle of the road close to Monomutapa Police Station
- MAN FROM ODZI, Manicaland arrested for holding his wife's alleged boyfriend hostage for a night before demanding ransom from his family for his release.
- MDC ALLIANCE NATIONAL CHAIR , THABITHA KHUMALO, attacked in her Saurstown Bulawayo home by two men
THE JUSTICE SERVICE COMMISION (JSC) HAS ANNOUNCED THE DEATH of Regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire. Nemadire died yesterday, he was 56. He joined the Ministry of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as Public Prosecutor in 1992, and rose through various ranks. zwnews