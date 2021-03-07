THE JUSTICE SERVICE COMMISION (JSC) HAS ANNOUNCED THE DEATH of Regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire ( 56)

THE JUSTICE SERVICE COMMISION (JSC) HAS ANNOUNCED THE DEATH of Regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire. Nemadire died yesterday, he was 56. He joined the Ministry of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as Public Prosecutor in 1992, and rose through various ranks. zwnews

