THE LATE 46 YEAR OLD Dr ALEX MAGAISA’S body arrived on Saturday afternoon with the renowned academic’s memorial set for Harare’s Showgrounds on Sunday.

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

THE LATE 46 YEAR OLD Dr ALEX MAGAISA’S body arrived on Saturday afternoon with the renowned academic’s memorial set for Harare’s Showgrounds on Sunday.The former adviser to late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai suffered a heart attack on June 5 at Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Kent, southeast of England. He was aged 46. Zimlive

Leave a Comment