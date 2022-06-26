- CHAMISA LABELS JONATHAN MOYO a Zanu PF coach
- G7 NATIONS FACE BATTLE for unity as cost of Russia war against Ukraine mounts
- GRADE 7 PUPILS AT CHIWENGA SCHOOL, which is on the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border, have lessons in the open and makeshift classrooms constructed by the community.
- 'ONLY FOUR AFRICAN LEADERS out of 55 leaders listened to Ukraine's President Zelensky's virtual address to the African Union'
THE LATE 46 YEAR OLD Dr ALEX MAGAISA’S body arrived on Saturday afternoon with the renowned academic’s memorial set for Harare’s Showgrounds on Sunday.The former adviser to late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai suffered a heart attack on June 5 at Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Kent, southeast of England. He was aged 46. Zimlive