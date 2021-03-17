THE NHS AND SOCIAL CARE CORONAVIRUS -Bus drivers are not included in the assurance scheme that pays £60,000 to families of health and social care workers if they die. Information is now available at NHS and Social Care Coronavirus Life Assurance 2020

The Secretary of State for Health has announced that staff who are performing vital frontline NHS or social care work during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak may be eligible for a life assurance scheme, recognising the increased risks they are currently facing.

In the event of a staff member dying due to COVID-19 a lump sum payment of £60,000 will be made to their estate, if they meet the qualifying work-related criteria for the scheme. The life assurance scheme is non-contributory, meaning there is no cost to staff or employers.

Further details regarding the life assurance scheme, including the benefit claim form, will be made available on this website in the coming days.

The form should be completed by the deceased’s legal personal representative and will need to be certified by the deceased’s employer.

To complete the form, the legal personal representative will need the following information:

the deceased’s detailsthe legal personal representative’s detailsemployment information regarding the deceasedthe cause of death as listed on the death certificatepayment detailsThe legal personal representative will also need to provide the employer with the following supporting documentation:

the death certificate; and eithera grant of probate, orletters of administrationThe employer will forward the benefit claim form, along with certified copies of the supporting documentation, to the NHSBSA.

