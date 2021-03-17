The NHS has been told “there will be a significant reduction” in COVID vaccine appointments and supply from the end of March 2021, according to a leaked letter.

A letter to local health leaders states “the supply constraint means vaccination centres and community pharmacy-led local vaccination services should close unfilled bookings from the week commencing 29 March.”

It adds they should “ensure no further appointments are uploaded to the National Booking System or Local Booking Systems from 1 to 30 April.”

During the Downing Street press briefing on Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted the government was still on course to vaccinate the top 9 priority groups by mid-April.

He said: “What you’re referring to is a standard one of those letters but I’ve set out the details in terms of how we can deliver on the vaccine programme, where we’re on track to meet the target of offering to all groups one to nine on the 15th April.”

The warning comes after Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said last week there would be a “rapid increase” in the number of people who will receive their first COVID-19 jab before the end of March.

He added there was to be a “big uplift” in supply in the coming weeks which will see a surge in people receiving their first dose and many of the highest risk getting their second jab.

The letter from NHS England leaders states: “The Government’s Vaccines Task Force have now notified us that there will be a significant reduction in weekly supply available from manufacturers beginning in the week commencing March 29, meaning volumes for first doses will be significantly constrained.”

“They now currently predict this will continue for a four-week period, as a result of reductions in national inbound vaccines supply.”

New figures showed that almost half of British adults have received a jab in the first 100 days of the vaccination programme.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that more than 25 million people have received their first vaccine and 1.7 million have had their second vaccine.

Officials said the milestone brings people “one step closer to safely seeing our friends and family again”.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the nation was “ahead of schedule” to offer a first dose to all over-50s by April 15.

Ministers have pledged that all adults will be offered a vaccine by the end of July.

Officials said that 95% of people aged 65 and over have had their first dose.

And nine in 10 of those clinically extremely vulnerable have received a first jab.

