The number of cattle that have succumbed from Anthrax attack in Bikita in Masvingo province has risen to 40 from 24 …

The number of cattle that have succumbed from Anthrax attack in Bikita in Masvingo province has risen to 40 from 24 last week while 33 people have also been diagnosed with the deadly disease.Bikita District Development Coordinator Mr Benard Hadzirambwi confirmed the new developments and said government has since availed 5000 vaccines.

“We have experienced an increase in people diagnosed with anthrax from 28 to 33 while cattle deaths have also risen to 40 from 24,” said Mr Hadzirambwi.He said Government has availed 5000 vaccines for administering on the district herd , herald

WELCOME EVERYONE: 288,008 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 288,008 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,542 people like this and 24,580 people follow this

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,814

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2