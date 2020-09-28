THE process of exhumation and reburials of the over 20,000 Gukurahundi Genocide graves is illegal, in violation of sections 110 and 111 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which criminalises interference with graves and human remains and is no different from tampering with evidence in a crime. The perpetrators of the inhumane gukurahundi genocide must face justice for their crimes against humanity! Sibusiso Ngwenya