THE QUEEN HAS BROKEN HER SILENCE AFTER Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace yesterday evening issued a statement on behalf of the Queen which said “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.“While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”Earlier yesterday the Queen held crisis talks with Prince Charles and Prince William as the senior royals digested the explosive allegations. Buckingham Palace is understood to be paralysed with “horror and dismay” by claims made in the interview.In the interview, Meghan and Harry accused an unnamed member of the royal family of racism.They also accused the institution of failing to support Meghan when she reported being suicidal. Prince Harry also revealed he fell out with his father over the couple’s decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family last year.Royal insiders have revealed the atmosphere in the palace is one of “intense personal shock and sadness”.The source accused Harry of pushing “the nuclear button on his own family. Staff are reeling. But there is [also] a strong sense of needing to retain a dignified silence and show kindness and compassion.“There’s a lot people want to say but no one wins with a tit-for-tat battle. Bridges need to be built after all this is over, after all”, said the source.The two-hour interview was screened on ITV on Monday night attracting 12,4 million viewers at its peak – the broadcaster’s biggest audience since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final – while it was viewed by an average of 17,1 million in the US the previous day.In the interview, the duchess said that she found royal life so difficult that at times she “didn’t want to be alive any more”.Harry said that none of his relatives spoke out in support of Meghan about the “colonial undertones” of news headlines and articles.The couple moved to California after formally stepping down from royal duties in March 2020, and it was announced last month that they would not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.In footage not included in the original interview, Prince Harry said racism from the tabloid press that filtered into the rest of society was a “large part” of why he and his wife left the UK.The Society of Editors said it was “not acceptable” to claim sections of the press were bigoted “without providing any supporting evidence”.Labour MP Diane Abbott said she could cite “story after story when Meghan was treated quite differently from white members of the Royal Family”. Abbott described the impact of coverage she has received as “hurtful”, adding: “It’s corrosive and in the end, it makes you doubt yourself.”Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that Meghan’s allegations about racism and a lack of mental health support should be taken “very seriously”. – Agencies.