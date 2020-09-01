THE REAL LIFE INSPIRATION FOR THE HERO IN THE “HOTEL RWANDA” film, who has been credited with saving more than a thousand lives during the nation’s 1994 genocide, has been arrested on terrorism charges.

Paul Rusesabagina wearing a suit and tie: Paul Rusesabagina, a well-know critic of President Paul Kagame, remained in police custody on Tuesday, one day after authorities took to Twitter to reveal he had been captured.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau in a Twitter thread on Monday said the arrest was made “through international cooperation.” It’s not clear where exactly it occurred or who assisted, but his daughter has claimed he was kidnapped during a trip to Dubai last week and then taken to to Rwanda.

Rusesabagina had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

“Rusesabagina is suspected to be the founder, leader, sponsor and member of violent, armed, extremist terror outfits including MRCD and PDR-Ihumure, operating out of various places in the region and abroad,” the RBI said.

“He has been subject of an International Arrest Warrant, wanted to answer charges of serious crime including terrorism, arson, kidnap and murder, perpetrated against unarmed, innocent Rwandan civilians on Rwandan territory, including in Nyabimata-Nyaruguru district in June 2018 and in Nyungwe-Nyamagabe district in December 2018.”

Rusesabagina, who was portrayed by Don Cheadle in the film “Hotel Rwanda,” was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 by President George W. Bush. He operated a hotel at time of the Rwanada genocide and used it to house at least 1,200 citizens so he could help transport them to safety.

Around 800,000 Rwandans, mostly Tutsi and also moderate Hutus, were murdered in 1994 by Hutu extremists over the course of just 100 days. msn news

