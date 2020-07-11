THE RULING PARTY ZANU-PF YESTERDAY SAID IT WOULD DEAL HARSHLY WITH THE PLANNED PROTESTS AGAINST PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA’S government on July 31, evoking memories of killings by the army of civilians in 2018 and January last year. “To Chamisa, we say don’t be a coward, you are always never found in front. If you do whatever you are threatening, come to front and face the risks,” Chinamasa challenged

Six civilians were shot dead in the post-election violence on August 1, 2018, while human rights groups say 17 people were killed by security agents during the protests against an increase in the price of fuel in January last year.

Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa told journalists after a politburo meeting that anyone protesting should be aware of the risk.

“We have noted social media platforms to plan and organise violent protests and overthrow a constitutionally elected government,” he said.

“Let me say to (MDC Alliance leader Nelson) Chamisa and those who are calling for demonstrations on July 31, what happened (protesting) on August 1, 2018 will not happen again, what happened on January 16, 2019 will not happen again.

“We want to send this warning loud and clear to Chamisa that whatever you’re threatening on July 31, we say, come to the front and face the risk.”

Zimbabweans have seen their incomes and savings being eroded by rising inflation for the second time in a decade and accuse Mnangagwa of failing to live up to his pre-election promise to revive the economy and of returning to the dark days under his predecessor Robert Mugabe by using the military to crush dissent.

Mnangagwa promised a clean break from the Mugabe era, who was removed in a coup by his military chiefs in November 2017, but is accused of sending the army to conduct night raids, and beating suspected opposition activists in the townships in previous protests.

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume is leading the campaign, which has been endorsed by several opposition leaders including Chamisa.

“Our cadres are there to take on anybody who attacks the government. Zanu-PF members will have the right to defend our homes, people and properties. He should not be cowardly, let him come in front and face it.”

He added: “We thank the organisers of the July 31 protests for warning us because as Zanu-PF, we were sleeping with all eyes closed, but now, we will sleep with one eye closed and the other opened.”

Addressing the politburo, Mnangagwa warned of the possible tightening of lockdown measures in what observers say was a move aimed at foiling the protests.

“Although there is a visible spike in the number of positive cases, largely due to returnees, we shall continue to strengthen our preventive measures as well as our testing and contact tracing capacity,” Mnangagwa said.

“I urge the party (Zanu-PF) to continue to be in the forefront of raising the awareness levels in our communities of the dangers of this pandemic. The recent rapid spike of infections requires that we make another review of the lockdown of the COVID-19 lockdown measures.”

Chinamasa also claimed there was weaponisation of social media to vilify Mnangagwa and his family. He insisted schools would reopen on July 28.-

www.newzimbabwevision.com says the Zanu pf circus clearly continues now almost daily presenting us as the largest group of educated , gullible, weak subjects who are prepared to live a life of sufferring under the brutal, oppressive, militarised Zanu pf mnangagwa led regime, case in point, look at the recent comment by zimbabwe’s vice president Kembo Mohadi who said, ‘We got our independence from Britain, but the white man never gave us Black Natives, knowledge on how to run our economy,’

As if that wasn’t enough, the Zanu pf circus continues now with Zimbabwe’s defence minister, Oppah Muchinguri, unashamedly recently publicly declared that “Coronavirus is the work of God punishing Western countries who imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe,” at a rally in the northern town of Chinhoyi adding that the West are now staying indoors and their economies are screaming just like they did to our economy.”Interesting!

Zimbabwe’s president is a war veteran Emmerson mnangagwa (Chinese trained guerilla), and he has two vice presidents representing the two main tribal groups, Shona (Chiwenga) and Ndebele (Kembo Mohadi). Zimbabwe has Zimbabwe has 16 official languages, since the adoption of the 2013 National Constitution, namely Chewa, Chibarwe, English, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Ndau, Ndebele, Shangani, Shona, sign language, Sotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda, and Xhosa. The crisis for Zimbabwe is that tribalism keeps the two groups divided and they can safely be viewed as the root cause of Zimbabwe’s crisis, through their hatred for one another, failure to unite, lack of equality, marginalisation and total diseregard for the other 14 recognised groups, who all are equally capable of leading Zimbabwe but are never afforded the space or voice by the problematic Ndebele and Shona who dominate the political space with their endless squables. the constitution was designed to allow for this presidium set up as part of a Gukurahundi genocide peace settlement in 1987 after Mugabe (Shona) had butchered over 20,000 unarmed Ndebele civilians soon after he took power on 18 April 1980, using a ruthless Zanu pf Fifth brigade Shona brigade led by the former Airforce of Zimbabwe General Shiri, now the minister of Agriculture but also known to be Mugabe’s nephew.

Zimbabweans can make as much noise as they want but unless and until the Shona and Ndebele unite and fight the oppressive, militarise mnangagwa Zanu pf regime with one voice such as Electral Reforms, allowing external voting by the diaspora, opening up rural space for free campaign and returning the military back to baracks where they belong, fully knowing the whole nation only has one enemy to national progress which is the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime, then we are only wasting time, preparing to escort Mnangagwa’s militarised Zanu pf regime to the ballot and will lose as usual through yet another stolen election come 2023. the key to success of shifting the balance of power , is unity of purpose by the Ndebele and Shona. Remember the President Mnangagwa, his vice Presidents Chiwenga and Mohadi are all trained soldiers, war veterans of the Independance struggle that liberated Zimbabwe from British rule. they came into power by the gun and suffice it is to say, you may liberate a country by the BULLET, but no BALLOT will unseat a military regime.

I keep saying that the opposition need to sit down with the JOINT operations committee which is made up of the army, police, prisons and CIO powers and offer them a safe exit from power, which includes guarantees that their ill gotten wealth, millions, mansions, mines, farms, businesses and more , will not be touched and grant them immunity from prosecution for crimes against humanity in the past, only this way, will the military regime budge, other than that, Shona and ndebele noise, the source of Zimbabwe’s demise can carry on, doesn’t cange a thing,..Zanu pf are here to stay and they love the division as it guarantees them that there will always be a weak opposition, simply to legitimise yet another stolen election..

Hmn www.newzimbabwevision.com says, clearly, give a brother, a suit, shiny watch, bling , a mercedes, a big office and just like the wealth monopolising militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf, they will starve their own kith and kin, oppress them, torture and murder them, impoverish them and give away all national wealth, minerals and land for a song,..thats how a brother does it ..DISCUSS!

Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, has blamed the country’s former colonial ruler of not teaching native Zimbabweans to run the economy as the southern African nation battles a prolonged economic downturn.

Addressing the ruling Zanu PF provincial structures in Gwanda, south-east of Bulawayo, Mohadi lamented the economic depression the country has gone through since independence from Britain in 1980.

“We got our independence but the white man never gave us knowledge on how to run our economy,” Mohadi said in an address broadcast on national television. He said the only knowledge the locals had was to run bottle stores and general dealer businesses.

“That was it, nothing more than that,” he said.

Mohadi, who is one of the country’s two vice-presidents said the colonisers did not do much to impart knowledge to the locals.

Zimbabwe, which was once known as the ‘bread basket of Africa’ degenerated into economic chaos in the early 2000s under former president Robert Mugabe’s administration. The country’s controversial land redistribution programme which saw the seizure of white-owned farms was followed by political instability and hyperinflation that collapsed the local currency.

The Zimbabwean dollar, which was previously pegged at 1:1 with the green back is now worth just approximately 1% of its former value. The currency currently trades at 100:1 against the US dollar in the widely used parallel market.

More than 4.3 million Zimbabweans are rural areas are facing food insecurity, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, undertaken in February 2020. – Sibusiso Ngwenya, news24, newsday

