THE SISTER TO ESWATINI KING Mswati III Queen Mantfombi MaDlamini Zulu, the interim ruler of the Zulu nation will appoint the king from her sons.

THE SISTER TO ESWATINI KING Mswati III Queen Mantfombi Queen Mantfombi MaDlamini Zulu got married to South Africa’s King Zwelithini in 1977. They had eight children. The queen is the interim ruler of the Zulu nation pending the installation of a new king to succeed the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KabhekuZulu. She will appoint the king from her sons.

The Queen’s first son is Prince Misuzulu Zulu, who is believed to be the one who will ascend the throne.

King Zwelithini, 72, passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, 12 March, following his admission to hospital in February to deal with his diabetes. AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, issued a statement confirming that senior members of the royal family will meet again tomorrow at KwaNongoma and further details will be provided on the succession of the Zulu King.

Tomorrow’s meeting will follow the one that took place on Saturday. King Zwelithini’s wives still have a huge role to play

Cultural experts say the wives of the late Amazulu King still have a huge role to play as advisors, and through social programmes to keep the legacy of the King alive.

The queens have the responsibility to teach younger generations what the departed monarch stood for. Dr Gugu Mazibuko from the University of KwaZulu-Natal says the Queens are the backbone of the Zulu nation.

“The queens have a huge have role to play. Even when the King is late. They are the backbone and advisers of the nation. Most of the ceremonies that are held rely on the information provided by the Queens. They also have programs that they run which they have to preserve even when the King has passed on for the Nation to grow,” said Mazibuko. –Sibusiso Ngwenya SABCNews. Newsroom Afrika