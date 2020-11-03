THE STATE HAS OPPOSED BAIL FOR A gold syndicate, which includes Mnangagwa’s niece the Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya, businessman Ali Mohamad and CIO operatives Steven Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda claiming they will flee the country as there is a hovering minimum five year jail sentence.

The State made the submission yesterday during the bail application hearing by the five who are facing allegations of smuggling and unlawful possession of gold.

Rushwaya and her five co-accused in the 6kg gold smuggling case will today be back in court for continuation of their bail application, where the investigating officer Michael Chibaya is supposed to furnish the court with further reasons why they should be denied bail.

Rushwaya is jointly charged with business partner Ali Mohammed, Central Intelligence Organisation operatives Stephen Tserayi and Raphios Mufandauya, police bosses Douglas Shoko, Edward Chimhungu and ZMF colleague Gift Karanda. – Daily News

