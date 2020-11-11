THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T national spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni has appeared in court facing a rape charge. Phugeni (44) denied the charge of contravening section 65 of the Criminal Law, Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) when he appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate Sibongile Marondedze last week.

The magistrate remanded him out of custody to November 13 for continuation of trial.

The court was told that during the period extending from June to November 2018, at Emhlangeni and in Magwegwe West, Bulawayo, Phugeni unlawfully had sexual intercourse with a woman who could not be named for ethical reasons without her consent.

The aggrieved woman later made a report to the police leading to Phugeni’s arrest. newsday