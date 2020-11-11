- SOUTH AFRICA COPS ISSUE A WARRANT for the arrest of Ace Magashule, a top official of the governing African National Congress party, a spokeswoman for the country's elite Hawks police unit said on Tuesday.
- Zimbabwe is among SADC countries facing an acute shortage of food along with Zambia, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Food Programme has said. It is estimated that over five million Zimbabweans are food insecure.
- Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza has been fingered in a $66 000 fuel scam by his aide who told the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday that he took 19 000 litres of fuel with the minister's knowledge.
- High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere has asked Mnangagwa to probe Chief Justice Malaba, interference with judges' independence as its a danger to the judicial system.
THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T national spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni has appeared in court facing a rape charge. Phugeni (44) denied the charge of contravening section 65 of the Criminal Law, Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) when he appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate Sibongile Marondedze last week.
The magistrate remanded him out of custody to November 13 for continuation of trial.
The court was told that during the period extending from June to November 2018, at Emhlangeni and in Magwegwe West, Bulawayo, Phugeni unlawfully had sexual intercourse with a woman who could not be named for ethical reasons without her consent.
The aggrieved woman later made a report to the police leading to Phugeni’s arrest. newsday