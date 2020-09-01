THOUSANDS MORE BENEFIT-THOSE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES IN ENGLAND will be offered the chance to try a soup-and-shake diet weight-loss plan for free on the NHS..

THOUSANDS MORE BENEFITIN ENGLAND WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES will be offered the chance to try a soup-and-shake diet weight-loss plan for free on the NHS.

Studies show switching to the low-calorie liquid diet can put diabetes into remission.

Experts say they want to help people to be as fit as possible, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Obesity and type 2 diabetes are linked and both increase the risk of complications from Covid-19.

Coronavirus: Diabetic people offered support

Some NHS patients have already benefited from the year-long diet and exercise plan, which is why NHS England wants to expand the scheme to more people.

People living with type 2 diabetes who are an unhealthy weight and have been diagnosed with the condition in the last six years will be considered for the scheme.

After a few months on the shakes and soups, when some weight loss has been achieved, solid foods are reintroduced, with support to help the person maintain a nutritious diet and regular exercise.

Results from one trial showed almost half of those who went on the diet achieved remission of their type 2 diabetes after one year.

What is type 2 diabetes?

It is a common condition that causes the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood to become too high

It is caused by problems with a chemical in the body (hormone) called insulin

Symptoms of type 2 diabetes can include excessive thirst, needing to urinate a lot and tiredness

It can increase the risk of getting serious problems with the eyes, heart and nerves

Some cases are linked to being overweight

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that is not linked to being overweight.

Prof Jonathan Valabhji, NHS national clinical director for diabetes and obesity, said: “This is the latest example of how the NHS, through our Long Term Plan, is rapidly adopting the latest evidence-based treatments to help people stay well, maintain a healthy weight and avoid major diseases.

“There has never been a more important time to lose weight and put their type 2 diabetes into remission, so it’s good news for thousands of people across the country that practical, supportive measures like this are increasingly available on the NHS.” yahoo

