Thousands of Mozambicans of Cabo Delgado flee homes as Islamic terrorists takeover parts of neighbouring Mozambique

as thousands of Mozambican residents of Cabo Delgado have been forced to flee from their homes as the region is now overwhelmed by Islamic terrorists who are in a fierce war with contract killers led by former Zimbabwean army Commander Retired Colonel Lionel Dyke who led the Sixth brigade and destroyed the Matsanga Mozambique rebels who were invading Zimbabwe from Mozambique

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent society have stepped in and are delivering household items and shelter kits, to help 8000 people rebuild their livelihoods in new makeshift places where they fled to.

According to ICRC the attacks on Mozambicans have been recurrent in Cabo Delgado since 2017.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it is concerned about the impact of the armed violence on displaced Mozambicans and their host communities, should this pattern continue.

In the past few years, thousands of people have been wounded and killed, homes burned down, and property looted. Safe access to affected communities is a challenge for humanitarian organisations like the ICRC, making the real scale of the needs hard to determine.

More people are seeking refuge in the relative safety of larger towns such as Macomia, putting a strain on already scarce resources. Most of those displaced by the armed violence are living with local families, who are generously sharing their homes and what resources they have. Others are sleeping in what open spaces they can find such as empty classrooms.

www.nezimbabwevision.com says this is a time for SADC, AU, and the UN to step in and destroy these rebels using a joint force made up of several countries, because Zimbabwe is a neighbouring country, suffering from mass unemployment, poor Service Delivery in health care, education, employment, roads, water, electricity, employment and people are living in destitution, brought upon them by the Mnangagwa Militarised oppressive Junta force. When people are living in this destitution, the impact of covid-19 and the arrival of Islamic terrorists is a great risk to the safety of the people and unfortunately the growth and spread of this terrorist network, bad news for the whole world as that gives the Islamic terrorists, a launch pad for their global attacks. the world has seen the impact of covid-19 and needs to realise, as long as we stand divided, death and destruction will continue to rule. Sibusiso Ngwenya- Byo24