THREE BULAWAYO LOVINGDALE SURBURB ZIMBABWEAN friends axed a man to death after he overpowered them in defence of his female neighbour.

Police in Bulawayo are investigating the gruesome murder of a 42-year-old man who was axed to death during an altercation with three men from his neighbourhood.

The deceased who has been identified as Thulani Ndlovu and was employed by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) in Bulawayo died on Saturday in Lovingdale suburb after he was axed on the neck.

Sources who spoke to CITE said the deceased was called by his 22-year-old female neighbour who was being harassed by her boyfriend who was in the company his two friends.

A fight then broke out and the deceased is said to have overpowered the three men.

One of the suspects, identified as Ronald Matopo then went away and armed himself with an axe.

He came back and hit Ndlovu on the neck and he collapsed.

The trio unsuccessfully tried to administer first aid before summoning an ambulance. They later decided to ferry Ndlovu to Nkulumane Police Station.

When the ambulance finally came, Ndlovu was pronounced dead.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident saying the police are investigating a murder case.

“I can confirm the murder of a 42-year-old male identified as Thulani Ndlovu an employee from ZESA, Bulawayo branch, three people have been arrested,” said Inspector Ncube

“The accused are Ronald Matopo aged 22, Polite Khanye aged 24 and Talent Nkomo aged 22, all from Lovingdale Bulawayo.”

The body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a post mortem.Source – cite.org

