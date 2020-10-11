- 'Tinei Makore, aka Marvellous Muchedzi, a traditional healer linked to slain Tapiwa Makore 7 missing head and hands torso'
- 'THREE CHIVI, BROTHERS Duduzile, Bright and Daniel Tizirai of Makuvire arrested for murderIing their 72-year-old mother after accusing her of witchcraft'.
- 10-YEAR OLD , GRADE 5 GIRL, WAS RAPED SEVERAL TIMES IN NINE HOURS and had to receive blood transfusion after she lost a lot of blood during the horrific act.
- FORMER CABINET MINISTER , NICHOLAS GOCHE WAS ARRESTED LAST NIGHT in Bindura on allegations of stealing an undisclosed number of cattle.
- MDC ALLIANCE LEADER NELSON CHAMISA HAS TO RECOGNISE the Supreme Court ruling which installed Thokozani Khupe as acting MDC-T president for talks between the two factions of Zimbabwe's biggest opposition political party to take place,
The accused — Duduzile, Bright and Daniel Tizirai of Makuvire village — last week appeared before Masvingo High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze charged with murder.
Prosecutor Emmanuel Mathose alleged that on April 5 this year, the co-accused approached their now deceased mother, Nyengeterai Tizirai, and accused her of causing the death of her daughter-in-law. The trio reportedly took the deceased to Nyaningwe dip-tank, tied her hands with a rope and took turns to assault her using a rubber strip and logs.
The court heard that a witness, Cathrine Tatenda, assisted the victim and made a police report after discovering that she was struggling to breathe.
A post-mortem report showed that the deceased succumbed to haemorrhagic shock, blunt trauma and assault.
The trio will be back in court on November 22. Sundaymail