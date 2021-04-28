- UK-BASED Zimbabwean actress Melanie Thandiwe Newton Parker (47) has joined the campaign to end gross human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.
- ‘Killer’ Peter Dube is on the run after shooting four people, killing two in Gweru
- SENATORS from the Douglas Mwonzora-led opposition MDC-T reject Mnangagwa Bill that would entrench dictatorship.
- THREE DEAD MEN WERE found in a Honda CRV near a dam at Bata farm Bindura Mashonaland Central on Sunday.
- EX MDC Alliance official Lillian Timveos, who defected to Zanu-PF, has graduated from the ruling party's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.
THREE DEAD MEN WERE found in a Honda CRV near a dam at Bata farm Bindura Mashonaland Central on Sunday.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.
Two of the bodies have so far been identified as Antony Ndawana Murombo (52) and Medion Kashiri (50) while the third one is yet to be identified.
Police is treating the case as a murder case.
It is alleged that a member of their neighborhood watch committee discovered the bodies in a Honda CRV registration number ABR 6239.
Investigations are in progress.- Byo24News