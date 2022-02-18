THREE Ethiopians died on the spot, all economic and political refugees, on their way to South Africa and six were injured when a minibus they were travelling in rammed into the railings of a bridge and burst into flames just 10km along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway

The accident occurred last night.

Two of the injured passengers were reportedly transferred to Gwanda Provincial Hospital en-route to Bulawayo due to the serious nature of their injuries.

Six others were admitted under police guard at Beitbridge, while two who escaped with minor injuries were handed to the Beitbridge immigration office. All, including the deceased, were undocumented.National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he had not yet received the report last night.

“I will come back to you once I have checked,” he said.

It is, however, understood that the Ethiopians, believed to be economic and political refugees, were on their way to South Africa when the driver of their minibus lost control of his car and rammed into bridge railings and burst into flames.

One of the deceased died on the tarmac after escaping from the inferno. The other was trapped and burnt to death while the third died after being pulled from the car.

When NewsDay arrived at the scene, the wreckage had been pulled off the highway, where it had partially blocked traffic. Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe