THREE Harare police officers in a spate of robberies which occurred in Nyanga where they also assaulted several people involved in timber business.

An internal police memorandum dated March 27 addressed to Officer Commanding Manicaland province, Commissioner Wiklef Makamache, identified the police officers as Constable Tatenda Ndlovu, Constable Listen Sibanda stationed at ZRP Harare Central Business Centre Traffic and Constable Tariro Rangarirai of Harare Central Police Station.

It further stated that the robberies occurred at Claremont Orchards in Nyanga and involved the three police officers, and three other accomplices, Forget Madzitire and Nhamo Nyamutowa, who are into the business of selling timber, and Never Nyarumba who is unemployed.

Allegations are that the six were targeting people in the timber business.

“The background of the matter is that complainant one, three and four and accused number four were all in partnership with a timber business as from the first week of March. On March 23, the four proceeded to Harare with processed timber for sale,” the memo read.

“On March 26 after selling their timber and sharing proceeds, complainants one and three returned to Nyanga, leaving the four accused in Harare.

“On March 27, 2021 at around midnight, the accused persons drove to Nyanga using a silver ML MercedesBenz and proceeded to complainant one, Slyvester Makandwa and to the residence of Sharon Makandwa (husband and wife). The accused persons knocked at the dining door.”

The complainant woke up and opened the door and the accused demanded money from them.

They were allegedly given US$300, and the accused started assaulting the complainant with open hands and a baton until he went to the bedroom and collected another US$850.

The accused allegedly went to several other victims’ homes, where they beat up their victims and demanded money.

The total amount they collected during the robberies was US$1 245.- newsday