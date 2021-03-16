- 'Met cop in the Sarah Everard search in Kent removed from their duties after allegedly sharing an "inappropriate graphic" with colleagues'.
- NYARADZO FUNERAL GROUP which buries housands of Zimbabweans, donates PPEs to Zimpapers-hmn-marketing?
- KARIBA VILLAGERS urged to use pungent/ irritants, garlic, ginger, chili, herbs and bees to ward off elephants in human settlements or fields.
- A Gokwe man (21) who fatally axed 5 people and 2 cows in one night has been spared jail as he was mentally ill when he committed the crimes in March 2020.
- BORROWDALE: Tracy Carr, owner of Lewisam Motors in Harare, with her son, Norman, killed her other son, Dylyn then buried the body in a shallow grave at their Borrowdale home
THREE men were killed by a lightning bolt at Mhembwechena Business Centre in Makonde district, while one was seriously injured on Thursday last week.
The three – Tongai Gandiwa (32), Stewart Phiri (23) and Shadreck Bvudzijena (age unknown) – were pronounced dead on arrival at Kenzamba Clinic.
Tongai’s brother, Shine (30), who sustained serious burns, was taken to the same clinic where he received medication. Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident and said the four where sitting under a tree when the thunderbolt struck. Herald