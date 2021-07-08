THREE people died and 18 were injured after a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and overturned about 70kms along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway.

On Wednesday night, Mpilo Central Hospital’s casualty ward in Bulawayo was a hive of activity as relatives had come to see the scores of people who were being treated for varying injuries sustained during the accident. Others were bandaged on the head, while others had their legs dislocated or broken.

Doctors and nurses were working frantically to help those injured while there was a policeman taking down details of the accident survivors.

It is reported that of the three there was a pregnant woman who died on the spot.

Police yesterday confirmed the accident.

“The ZRP reports that a fatal RTA occurred at the 70km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 07/07/21, killing three people on the spot and injuring 18 others when a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and veered of the road,” posted the police on Twitter.

One of the survivors Mr Isaac Ncube (49), who had a swollen face among other injuries narrated that he was awoken by screaming of people.

“We left Amakhosi turn in Bulawayo at around 9AM. We drove for about an hour or so, I fell asleep, because I had travelled overnight from Johannesburg, I was tired. I just heard people screaming who were seated in front with the driver. I saw the car turning (over). What happened after that I can’t tell,” said Mr Ncube.

He said when he came to, he asked people to help him out of the wreckage.

“I regained consciousness and I saw a lady who I asked to open the door for us. It couldn’t open, I think it got stuck. All the windows were smashed. I asked people to pull me out of the car and then from there I felt my back was sore and I couldn’t move,” said Mr Ncube.

This is the second accident that involves a Toyota Granvia within the same number of days. The first one killed 22 people when the Granvia had a head on collision with a Toyota Wish at 61km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

The Toyota Granvia, which was travelling from Masvingo, had a tyre burst and rammed into the Toyota Wish which was coming from Zvishavane. The police have since named the dead, after the next of kin identified their bodies.

They are Melania Mukaro (age not supplied), Magnesia Tsoka (34), Jemitias Shara (72), Shara Mazorodze (37), Alios Munyanyi Chitambira (66), Miriraai Grace Rundare (42), Merita Esnath Machando (64), Faulstino Shara (61), Mazorodze Shara (37), Mudiwa Julius (39) all from Gutu, Samuel Dube (65) from Gwayi, Richard Muparadzi (42) from Makoni, Romeo Ndlovu (24) from Zvishavane, Felix Moyo (27) from Chivi, Lincoln Kudakwashe Muungani (26) of Zimbabwe Republic Police Buchwa Support Unit.

Toyota Granvia and Toyota Wish vehicles are notorious for illegally transporting passengers and are a common sight on the country’s highways.

The vehicles are usually overloaded with Wish vehicles carrying up to 10 passengers while Granvia vans usually carry around 15 passengers.

Illegal transporters have been cashing in on the ban of inter-city buses under the enhanced Level Four Covid-19 control regulations and have been carrying passengers between cities.- chronicle