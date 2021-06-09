Three people died and 9 were injured in a road accident at the 237km peg along the Harare-Mutare Road on Monday.

Nine others were injured and were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare.

In a statement yesterday, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the three victims as Enerita Jongwe, a female adult aged 25 of Mutadza village in Marange, Hazvinei Mawadzi, a female adult aged 31 of Mutadza village in Marange and Blessing Mutudza, a male toddler aged three of Madzengwa village in Marange.

He said the accident happened when the driver of a Toyota Hiace vehicle heading towards Harare with 12 passengers on-board lost control of the vehicle, before it veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its roof. – newsday