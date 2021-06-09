- MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa demanded compensation for party activists Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere, who spent 8 years at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for a murder charge which was quashed by the Supreme Court last week
- A Guruve Zimbabwe poisoned his girlfriend's well, a bucket of maize-meal, five minors, two adults after she greeted her ex-boyfriend.
- Under-30s set record-breaking day Covid-19 jab bookings, 100,000 bookings an hour between 07:00 and midday,
- A driver who was sacked after he was seen drinking in a social club while off work through illness has won his case at an employment tribunal.
- Adelaide Chikunguru replaces Mnangagwa's niece Helliate Rushwaya, as the ZBC substantive Chief Executive Officer with effect from today.
Three people died and 9 were injured in a road accident at the 237km peg along the Harare-Mutare Road on Monday.
Nine others were injured and were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare.
In a statement yesterday, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the three victims as Enerita Jongwe, a female adult aged 25 of Mutadza village in Marange, Hazvinei Mawadzi, a female adult aged 31 of Mutadza village in Marange and Blessing Mutudza, a male toddler aged three of Madzengwa village in Marange.
He said the accident happened when the driver of a Toyota Hiace vehicle heading towards Harare with 12 passengers on-board lost control of the vehicle, before it veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its roof. – newsday