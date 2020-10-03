- ZIMBABWE'S JUNIOR DOCTORS WILL NOW BE CONSCRIPTED into the army soon after graduating in a move to militarising the health sector and stop them from going on strike or leaving the country for greener pastures, according to a new order released by the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime on September 28. All junior doctors must now be recruited as military doctors for them to be able to work in Zimbabwe government hospitals.
- THE EXPULSION OF MDC ALLIANCE COUNCILLORS BY THE THOKOZANI KHUPHE LED MDC-T has grounded local authorities, which are now failing to get the numbers at committee stages to agree on key decisions, it has emerged
- TRIP TRANS BUS ACCIDENT-FIVE people died in a road accident that occurred at the 34km peg along the Nyanga-Nyamaropa while at Mupedzanhamo, in Harare, a Zupco contracted Trip Trans bus veered off the road and hit several vendors and eight cars yesterday.
- RACIST JAILED FOR THREE YEARS FOR CHOKING TAXI DRIVER with his own seat belt and biting his face
- ZIMBABWE GOVERNMENT WILL criminalise and impose stiff penalties for campaigning against the country through private correspondence with foreign governments and harming national interests,.....ha ha they can dream on, Mugabe tried it and died a bitter old lonely man,...lets have fun because some voices can never be silenced, ....wwwnewzimbabwevision.com has spoken!.
THREE PEOPLE DIED ON THURSDAY NIGHT while two others are in critical condition after they were knocked down by a haulage truck on a accident scene at 23kilometer peg along Mvurwi-Kanyemba highway.
Two people died on the spot, one died upon admission at Guruve hospital while two others are admitted at the same hospital.
Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the accident.
“I can confirm a fatal accident at the 23 kilometer peg along Mvurwi-Kanyemba highway where three people died,” Dhewu said.
The deceased are Lilian Shamhu, Tarisai Kasaira and Delight Vhurumu all the bodies are at Guruve mortuary.
Allegations are that Edward Makombe was driving his Mazda Bongo Registration number AFD 9064 at night and hit a cow.
Another motorist Trymore Zimbe (43) came on the scene driving a Nissan Caravan registration Zw 07245 and parked the vehicle close to the scene so as to render assistance to Makombe, another motorist Notice Makaza (34) came driving a Toyota Vits AFD 2401.
The now deceased Kasaira and Shamu who were in Vits disembarked and stood behind the Caravan.
A local farmer Vhurumu came and joined the two women when a speeding haulage track came and hit the caravan which eventually knocked the trio down killing two on the spot.
Police warned motorist to travel at safe speed.- Byo24