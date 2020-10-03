THREE PEOPLE DIED ON THURSDAY NIGHT while two others are in critical condition after they were knocked down by a haulage truck on a accident scene at 23kilometer peg along Mvurwi-Kanyemba highway.

Two people died on the spot, one died upon admission at Guruve hospital while two others are admitted at the same hospital.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm a fatal accident at the 23 kilometer peg along Mvurwi-Kanyemba highway where three people died,” Dhewu said.

The deceased are Lilian Shamhu, Tarisai Kasaira and Delight Vhurumu all the bodies are at Guruve mortuary.

Allegations are that Edward Makombe was driving his Mazda Bongo Registration number AFD 9064 at night and hit a cow.

Another motorist Trymore Zimbe (43) came on the scene driving a Nissan Caravan registration Zw 07245 and parked the vehicle close to the scene so as to render assistance to Makombe, another motorist Notice Makaza (34) came driving a Toyota Vits AFD 2401.

The now deceased Kasaira and Shamu who were in Vits disembarked and stood behind the Caravan.

A local farmer Vhurumu came and joined the two women when a speeding haulage track came and hit the caravan which eventually knocked the trio down killing two on the spot.

Police warned motorist to travel at safe speed.- Byo24