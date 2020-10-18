THREE PEOPLE DIED WHEN A SPEEDING KOMBI OVERTURNED this morning after a tyre burst at Ealing farm, Mvurwi.

The Nissan Caravan kombi veered off the road and overturned after a tyre burst.Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding and the driver failed to control it.

“The speeding kombi was coming from Guruve to Mvurwi when the rear tyre busted and it veered off the road and overturned, we picked three dead bodies and the injured were rushed to Mvurwi hospital by good Samaritans,” said the source.

When this news crew arrived police was yet to attend the scene. – Byo24