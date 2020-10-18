- A GWERU man in docks, desperate to have charges quashed, proposed , complainant said yes, court said-14 yrs jail!
- '20 Form 4 pupils at Loreto High School, Midlands have been suspended over group sexual activities in July'.
- THREE PEOPLE DIED WHEN A SPEEDING KOMBI OVERTURNED this morning after a tyre burst at Ealing farm, Mvurwi.
- MDC ALLIANCE MPS REFUSE TO RESIGN FROM PARLIAMENT in defiance of their leader Nelson Chamisa's directive
- 'A SOLDIER, Bright Shayanewako (20), stationed at Imbizo Barracks, allegedly raped a mentally challenged Bulawayo woman 22'.
The Nissan Caravan kombi veered off the road and overturned after a tyre burst.Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding and the driver failed to control it.
“The speeding kombi was coming from Guruve to Mvurwi when the rear tyre busted and it veered off the road and overturned, we picked three dead bodies and the injured were rushed to Mvurwi hospital by good Samaritans,” said the source.
When this news crew arrived police was yet to attend the scene. – Byo24