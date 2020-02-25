TO Mnangagwa’s stooges the Matebeleland Collective, Gukurahundi issue was and will never be a disturbance but genocide-Zapu

We would like to put in Mnangagwa’s ‘s head and his stooges name Matebeleland Collective, that the Gukurahundi issue was and will never be a disturbance but GENOCIDE. You can run around the country like headless chickens as you always do tempering with the evidence but that won’t help you escape justice we seek.

ZAPU has said it before and we will say it again that what need to be done if the Genocide issue is to be solved and put to rest is the appointment of an Independent Commission comprised of members from the international community who have nothing to do with our domestic politics and be fully funded by your government in order for it to carry out its job of investigating, calling of witnesses for testimonies and visiting and digging of grave sites and mine shafts.

Qualified people need to be included in the Commission whose job will be to conduct DNA tests in order to make sure that the victims and relatives are given the right skeletons for reburial.

After an Independent Commission has done its job, we expect a Judiciary Commission to be put into place in order for it to deal with the findings of an Independent Commission.

We expect the genocide perpetrators to be called by the judiciary Commission for testifying.

We need the Judiciary Commission to hold the perpetrators accountable and reparations paid to the victims.

Let each and every man who participated in the genocide be held accountable as an individual. That alone will teach people never to be used by any regime in committing genocide on behalf of the state

To the Matebeleland Collective we would like to put it clear to you and the nation that (into eliyenzayo siyayizonda) and you’re not representing us but yourselves and your pockets which we suspected you have been paid out in order for you to betray the nation.

Some of us are still connected to our relatives who were slaughtered by the government of Mnangagwa and the gang. Siyezwa amathambo abo ayaguquka emathuneni lasemigoni.

Kulele ngentaba, kutshaya amaphiko, kuyeza.

Issued by the Desk ofZAPU RSA PROVINCE Secretary for Information, Publicity and Marketing Cde Godfrey Viki

