- SOUTH AFRICA COPS ISSUE A WARRANT for the arrest of Ace Magashule, a top official of the governing African National Congress party, a spokeswoman for the country's elite Hawks police unit said on Tuesday.
- Zimbabwe is among SADC countries facing an acute shortage of food along with Zambia, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Food Programme has said. It is estimated that over five million Zimbabweans are food insecure.
- THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T national spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni has appeared in court facing a rape charge.
- Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza has been fingered in a $66 000 fuel scam by his aide who told the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday that he took 19 000 litres of fuel with the minister's knowledge.
- High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere has asked Mnangagwa to probe Chief Justice Malaba, interference with judges' independence as its a danger to the judicial system.
Cephas Chiwetu, who was employed as Matiza’s personal assistant, yesterday said he gave his former boss some of the fuel coupons and kept others for stakeholders, including journalists to facilitate their covering of Cyclone Idai.
Chiwetu allegedly got the fuel and a Ford Ranger on the pretext that the minister wanted to use it to visit cyclone-hit areas in Chimanimani and Chipinge. He did that several times allegedly abusing the fuel, defrauding government of $66 000.Source – newsday