Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza has been fingered in a $66 000 fuel scam by his aide who told the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday that he took 19 000 litres of fuel with the minister’s knowledge.

Cephas Chiwetu, who was employed as Matiza’s personal assistant, yesterday said he gave his former boss some of the fuel coupons and kept others for stakeholders, including journalists to facilitate their covering of Cyclone Idai.

Chiwetu allegedly got the fuel and a Ford Ranger on the pretext that the minister wanted to use it to visit cyclone-hit areas in Chimanimani and Chipinge. He did that several times allegedly abusing the fuel, defrauding government of $66 000.Source – newsday