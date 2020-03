TRUMP extends sanctions against Zimbabwe after accusing Harare of accelerating its human rights violations and failing to implement needed political reforms

TRUMP extends sanctions against Zimbabwe after accusing Harare of accelerating its human rights violations and failing to implement needed political reformUS PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS EXTENDED US SANCTIONS against Zimbabwe after accusing Harare of accelerating its human rights violations and failing to implement needed political reforms, a week after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also warned that Zimbabwe was headed for a mega economic and humanitarian crisis. Trump Indicated that he was extending US sanctions against Harare – which he accuses of wrecking the economy and failing to implement needed reforms,

“In the wake of the resignation of former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017, Zimbabwe’s national elections in July 2018, and … Mugabe’s subsequent death in September 2019, Zimbabwe has had ample opportunity to implement reforms that could set the country on a constructive path, stabilise the southern African region, and open the door to greater co-operation with the United States.

“Unfortunately, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has yet to signal credible political will to implement such reforms.

“Indeed, the Zimbabwean government has arguably accelerated its persecution of critics and economic mismanagement in the past year, during which security forces have conducted extra-judicial killings, rapes and alleged abductions of numerous dissidents,” Trump said.

The decision followed Trump's recent assertion that Zimbabwe's problems were man-made and required Mnangagwa's government to correct them by implementing all needed reforms and ending executive corruption.



